PSA: Factory output growth slows in March

FACTORY output — both in volume and value terms — continued growing in March but the expansion was slower compared to a month earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported on Friday.

The volume of production index (VoPI) grew by 13.6 percent in March, down from 23.7 percent in February but higher compared to the 11.8 percent recorded a year ago, results of the PSA’s Monthly Integrated Survey of Selected Industries showed.

The value of production index (VaPI), meanwhile, climbed by 12.8 percent from 12.3 percent year on year but slowed from February’s 22.5 percent.​

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) said the March result led to three-month moving average growth rates of 18.6 and 17.6 percent, respectively.

The quarter’s robust manufacturing result, the NEDA said, was supported by increased food, petroleum products, electrical machinery, and non-metallic mineral production.

Growth in construction-related manufactures continued to post an upward trend due to higher demand for non-metallic mineral products, particularly cement, which can be attributed to the continued implementation of public infrastructure projects.

The NEDA noted that programmed public spending on infrastructure increased by 6.3 percent in 2018 from 5.4 percent in 2017, comprising 25.4 percent of the national budget.

It also said the strong first quarter economic growth would support manufacturing output in the coming months.

“The positive performance of manufacturing is expected to continue in the first semester amid the sustained economic growth momentum, increased net foreign direct investments, higher OFW cash remittances, and favorable merchandise trade,” Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said.

The sector’s growth will also provide a boost to first quarter industry gross value added, he added.

“However, risks to production, such as in intermediate goods, are anticipated due to rising global oil prices as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Russia and other oil producers are expected to cut their supply until the end of 2018,” the NEDA chief pointed out.

He called for the expansion or entry of firms in industries that are nearing full capacity to sustain factory output growth, and also urged the prioritization of initiatives that would harness the potential of science, technology and innovation to improve the business environment.

Analysts believe that factory output was one of the growth drivers of the Philippine gross domestic product (GDP) in the first quarter.

“The buoyant growth in factory output for first quarter 2018 provides further evidence of rapid manufacturing expansion, contributing to a strong overall first quarter GDP growth rate,” IHS Markit Asia Pacific chief economist Rajiv Biswas said.

He also said the expected continued growth in private consumption and government infrastructure spending would help underpin manufacturing output growth during the rest of 2018.

However, Biswas noted that one dampening factor to the manufacturing outlook is the sluggish pace of exports growth.

“The latest IHS Markit Global Electronics PMI survey showed a sharp slowdown in global new orders for electronics, which could impact on the electronics exports, which are an important segment of the overall Philippines manufacturing export sector,” he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Security Bank Corp. economist and Assistant Vice-President Angelo Taningco said: “the manufacturing sector’s robust expansion during the first three months of the year may have boosted GDP growth for the first quarter.”

He added that manufacturing sector may also exemplify strong output activity and potentially double-digit growth in the subsequent months for this year.