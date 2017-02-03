PSA to fete top athletes

MIGUEL Tabuena, Misagh Bahadoran, and Jeordan Dominguez are among the top athletes to be recognized by the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) during its Annual Awards Night presented by MILO and San Miguel on February 13 at the Le Pavillon in Pasay City.

Tabuena will be bestowed the title Mr. Golf, Dominguez as Mr. Taekwondo, while Bahadoran is the latest recipient as Mr. Football in the awarding program also co-presented by CIGNAL/Hyper HD.

The three of them joins big man June Mar Fajardo and the lovely Mika Reyes, who were earlier named by the country’s oldest media organization as Mr. Basketball and Ms. Volleyball, respectively.

Rio De Janeiro Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz is the recipient of the coveted Athlete of the Year trophy and leads the long list of awardees to be honored during the formal rite backed by MVP Sports Foundation, Smart, ICTSI, Foton, Rain or Shine, Mighty Sports, Globalport, PBA, SM Prime Holdings Inc., ACCEL, Gold Toe, and Phoenix Petroleum.

The 22-year-old Tabuena was the first Filipino golfer to represent the country in the Olympics after earning a berth in the 2016 Rio De Janeiro Games as among the Top 60 players in the world. He also represented the country in last year’s World Cup and suited up in his first major when he saw action in the US Open.

The young golfer shared the Athlete of the Year award with pro boxers Donnie “Ahas” Nietes and Nonito Donaire Jr. during the 2015 edition of the awards night also supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Meralco, NLEX, and Federal Land.

Dominguez, the 25-year-old jin who hails from Baguio City, stamped his class in two major international tournaments that feature the world’s top poomsae athletes.

He won the gold medal in the male individual event (over-17) of the 10th World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships in Lima, Peru, and did the same in the individual freestyle vent of the 4th Asian Taekwondo Poomsae Championships.

Jean Pierre Sabido, a teammate of Dominguez, was a past winner of the Mr. Taekwondo title.

The 25-year-old Bahadoran for his part, has risen to make his own impact as one of the most reliable players of the Philippine Azkals in their various international campaigns including the AFF Suzuki Cup which the country hosted last year.

Previous Mr. Football named by the PSA headed by president Riera Mallari of The Standard were Phil Younghusband, Chieffy Caligdong, and Eduard Sacapano.