PSA to honor top athletes

THE cream of the crop of Philippine sports the year just passed get their rightful dues tonight when the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) pays tribute to them through its Annual Awards Night at the Le Pavillon in Pasay City.

Hidilyn Diaz, whose silver medal feat in the Rio de Janeiro Olympics gave this country its proud moment in 2016, will be recognized with the Athlete of the Year award, the highest honor bestowed by the country’s oldest media organization first established in 1949.

The 25-year-old pride of Zam­boanga City leads 91 other personalities and entities who are also going to be honored with different awards during the formal gala night.

Awards proper starts at 7:30 p.m. to be hosted by Quinito Henson, Patricia Bermudez-Hizon, Carla Lizardo, and Steph Ongkiko.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez leads the local sports community in paying homage to all the stars of the affair.

Notable titles to be handed out are the Lifetime Achievement Award (Eugene Torre), President’s Award (Milo Rivera), Executive of the Year (Philip Ella Juico), and National Sports Association of the Year (Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association).

Posthumous award will also be extended to beloved sports personalities who passed away a year ago led by such legends as Carlos ‘Caloy’ Loyzaga, Virgilio ‘Baby’ Dalupan, and Filomeno ‘Boy’ Codinera.

The 2016 PSA awards night honor roll list

Athlete of the Year – Hidilyn Diaz

Lifetime Achievement Award – Eugene Torre

President’s Award – Milo Rivera

Executive of the Year – Philip Ella Juico

NSA of the Year – Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (Patafa)

Mr. Basketball – June Mar Fajardo

Mr. Football – Misagh Bahadoran

Mr. Golf – Miguel Tabuena

Mr. Taekwondo – Jeordan Dominguez

Ms. Volleyball – Mika Reyes

Major Award – Josephine Medina (paralympics), Janelle Mae Frayna (chess), Eric Shauwn Cray (athletics), Marestella Torres-Sunang (athletics), Mary Joy Tabal (marathon), Ian Lariba (table tennis), Kirstie Elaine Alora (taekwondo), Nestor Colonia (weightlifting), Philippine Poomsae Team (Jean Pierre Sabido, Ernesto Guzman Jr., Jeordan Dominguez, Glenn Lava), San Miguel Beer (pro basketball), Jeron Alvin Teng (amateur basketball), Johnriel Casimero (boxing), Yuka Saso (golf), Eduard Folayang (mixed martial arts), Marvin Mangulabnan (superbike), Mark Alvarez (Jockey of the Year), Low Profile (Horse of the Year)

Tony Siddayao Award – Ancilla Mari Manzano (gymnastics), Kha­zart William ‘Khaz’ Romoff (karting), Joan Masangkay (power­lifting), Arielle Pascual (skating), Maurice Sacho Ilustre (swimming), Jerard Dominic Jacinto (swimming), Marc Bryan Dula (swimming), Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (swimming), Tara Borlain (triathlon), Samantha Borlain (triathlon).

Junior Male Athlete of the Year – Adam Bondoc (karatedo)

Junior Female Athlete of the Year – Kyla Soguilon (swimming)