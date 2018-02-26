PSA to honor top Filipino athletes

THE best of Philippine sports in 2017 gather in a grand celebration recognizing their exploits during the Philippine Sportswriters Association Annual Awards Night at the Maynila Hall of the historic Manila Hotel on Tuesday.

Three world champions in boxer Jerwin Ancajas, bowler Krizziah Lyn Tabora, and billiards player Carlo Biado are on top of the honor roll list as co-recipients of the Athlete of the Year award.

Ancajas, the pride of Panabo, Davao del Norte, made three successful defenses of his International Boxing Federation (IBF) super-flyweight title last year; Tabora crowned herself the women’s champion of the 53rd QubicaAMF Bowling World Cup, while Biado reigned as the new World 9-Ball king.

Major Awards are also to be given out, along with the regular Tony Siddayao Awards led by Philippine Swimming League tankers Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Marc Bryan Dula, and the Junior Athletes of the Year namely Maurice Sacho Ilustre and Jia Doroy, even as the gold medal winners in the last Southeast Asian Games and the Asean Para Games lead the long list who will be receiving citations.

Department of Agriculture Secretary Manny Pinol, a former sportswriter, columnist, and boxing analyst before he ventured into public service, will be the guest of honor and keynote speaker.

The Philippine bid team led by sportsman-business man Manny V. Pangilinan which successfully clinched the hosting of the 2023 FIBA World Cup, also shares the limelight as the recipient of the President’s Award.

The Triathlon Association of the Philippines is the hands-down choice as the National Sports Association of the Year.

Special awards will be given to June Mar Fajardo (Mighty Sports Mr. Basketball), Marck Espejo and Dawn Macandili (Mr and Ms. Volleyball), and Clyde Mondilla (Mr. Golf), along with basketball star Terrence Romeo, who is the choice for the Mr. Fan Favorite “Manok ng Bayan’ Award.