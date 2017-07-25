PSA sees Q2 palay output at 4M metric tons

The country’s palay and corn output in the second quarter of the year may be slightly higher than expected, given better irrigation and higher inputs subsidy from the government, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) said on Monday.

In its April-June 2017 Palay and Corn Forecast, the PSA said that palay production for the second quarter of 2017 may have reached 4.104 million MT, up 0.23 percent from the April 2017 forecast of 4.095 million MT and 11.1 percent higher than the previous year’s output of 3.70 million MT.

Harvest area may have increased by 0.02 percent from 0.94 million hectares. Likewise, yield per hectare may have improved to 4.39 MT from 4.38 MT, the PSA said.

“The probable increment in palay production may be attributed to higher yield brought about by extensive program on subsidized seed by the Department of Agriculture and free urea fertilizer from the UNFAO in Nueva Ecija, usage of HYVs distributed through the High Yielding Technology Adoption (HYTA) program of DA in Kalinga and, distribution of good seeds and fertilizer from the Office of Provincial Agriculturist (OPA) in Bulacan and Davao del Sur,” the PSA noted.

Sufficient water supply in irrigated and rainfed farms during the growth and reproductive stages of the crop in Cagayan, Zambales, Bohol and Surigao Norte also helped improve production, it added.

About 815,910 hectares of the updated standing crop have been harvested.

On the planting intentions of farmers in July to September 2017, around 430,430 hectares or 55.7 percent have been actually planted.

Corn production in April to June 2017 may have increased to 1.288 million MT, or 0.2 percent higher than the earlier forecast of 1.285 million MT. It may have been 42.7 percent higher than previous year’s level of 0.90 million MT.

However, the harvest area may have slightly decreased to 383.68 thousand hectares from 393.64 thousand hectares, while yield may improve to 3.36 MT per hectare from 3.26 MT per hectare.

“The probable increase in corn yield may be the result of sufficient rainfall during the growth and reproductive stages of the crop in Sultan Kudarat, Bukidnon, Negros Occidental, Ilocos Norte, Kalinga and Quezon,” the PSA said.

The use of hybrid seeds in Mindoro Occidental and lesser incidence of pests and diseases in Sultan Kudarat and Mindoro Occidental may have contributed to higher output. In Nueva Ecija, some farmers opted to plant corn due to the renovation and construction of irrigation canals which may bring production to increase, the PSA noted.

About 300,050 hectares of the standing crop have been harvested. Around 647,820 hectares or 69.2 percent of the planting intentions in July to September 2017 have been realized.