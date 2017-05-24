PSA urges participation in farm households census

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) called on Filipino families to participate in the 2017 Listing of Farm Households (LFH), which aims to update the sampling frame for agricultural surveys the agency conducts.

Dr. Lisa Grace Bersales, national statistician and civil registrar general, said that the exercise specifically intends to come up with an updated list of households engaged in agricultural activities as well as to develop the list of agricultural operators.

The undertaking, which was approved under the statistical survey review and clearance system, has been allotted a budget of P250 million, Bersales added.

The SSRCS is a mechanism the PSA implements by virtue of Rule 28 of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of RA No. 10625 to “ensure sound design for data collection, minimize the burden placed upon respondents, effect economy in statistical data collection, eliminate unnecessary duplication of statistical data collection, and achieve better coordination of government statistical activities.

The reference period of this year’s LFH is July 2016 to June 2017, covering about 1.04 million agricultural operators and 3.6 million households in 17 regions, 81 provinces and 5,097 barangay (villages) nationwide. It is expected to start in August 2017.