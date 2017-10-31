PSBank schedules deposit system upgrade

Philippine Savings Bank (PSBank) has scheduled a four-day deposit system upgrade beginning this Friday that will result in service disruptions for customers in Metro Manila and several other areas.

In a statement on Monday, the bank said account holders should conduct transactions ahead of the upgrade, which will start at 10:00 p.m. on Friday up to 5:00 a.m. on November 6.

All Metro Manila branches will be affected as well as those in Pampanga-Guagua, Batangas-Santo Tomas, Cebu-Carbon and Davao-Monteverde.

Customers will be unable to access their accounts via ATMs, either through PSBank or other banks, PSBank

Mobile, PSBank Online, BOB or corporate internet banking, e-credit and point-of-sale services.

PSBank Flexi Personal Loan Accounts will also not be accessible via ATMs or POS terminals.

Payments for PSBank loans, PSBank and Metrobank credit cards, Maynilad, PLDT, Smart and other bills will also not be available.

Account holders were urged to contact the bank’s customer hotline at 02 8458888 or chat service via www.psbank.com.ph.