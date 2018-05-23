PSBank to raise up to P15B from LTNCDs

LISTED Philippine Savings Bank, the thrift bank arm of the Metrobank Group, is planning to raise as much as P15 billion from the issuance of long-term negotiable certificates of time deposits (LTNCDs) to support its expansion.

In a disclosure, the bank said its board of directors had approved the issuance of LTNCDs in two or more tranches over a period of one year and with a tenor of 5.5 years.

“The issuance of LTNCTDs will give PSBank an opportunity to access long-term funding as the bank further expands its consumer banking business,” it said.

PSBank said the issuance was subject to approval of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, while its final terms, including the offering period and interest rate, would depend on market conditions.

The bank earlier said its earnings for first-quarter 2018 jumped 25 percent on the back of strong revenues derived from net interest income and other operating income.

Selling instruments like LTNCDs is a way for banks to raise capital without having to sell shares. The bank is obliged to redeem the face value of the certificate upon maturity and pay out periodic coupons or interest payments during the life of the deposit.