PSC approves P600M budget

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has approved a P600 million annual budget for the different national sports associations (NSAs). The funds will be used in preparation for several international tournaments among them the Asian Games in Indonesia on August 18 to September 2.

“Sixty million pesos or more is the budget for Asian Games. With foreign exposures and preparations, the budget could exceed as high as P100 million” PSC Chairman William Ramirez told the media in a news conference at the PSC conference room on Wednesday.

“I think Mr. (Richard) Gomez and my executive directors have already put everything in order,” he said. “The only thing that we have to agree on one more is the number [of athletes]because he has some suggestions and we are positive about it.”

Gomez, head of the NSA for fencing, has replaced Julian Camacho of wushu as chief of mission recently.

Ramirez refused to make predictions for the Philippines’ campaign in the Asian Games.

“The PSC doesn’t predict and we only support. It is up to the NSA presidents to make predictions.”