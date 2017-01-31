PSC demands better performance from athletes

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William Ramirez said the PSC has the money to support the Philippine delegation to the 29th Southeast Asian Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia scheduled on August 19 to 31 but it wants good results.

“We have the money now unlike before but we’ll be demanding a better performance from the athletes and NSAs,” Ramirez told reporters during a news conference at the PSC auditorium on Tuesday. “Because we have to protect the people’s money.”

Chief of Mission Cynthia Carrion will head the Philippine SEA Games delegation.

Ramirez said that the PSC could afford to shell out P100 million for the Filipino athletes competing in the biennial meet.

“Yes, we can release that amount as long as they will deliver.”

“The size of the delegation could increase to more than 400 but we’re telling them that we won’t accept anything without scrutiny. We want to send only quality athletes. We are looking to send 400 athletes, but this is just a rough estimate. Only the best athletes who can win medals should be sent to SEA Games,” Ramirez said.

Carrion said that the goal this year is to win at least 47 gold medals. The Philippines won 29 gold, 36 silver and 66 bronze medals to finish sixth in the previous edition of the meet in Singapore.

“This year, we are targeting 47 gold medals to land in the fifth place,” said Carrion. “What we want is to give them exposure and experience. I believe our athletes can do it. We want to surpass our previous performance.”