PSC to file charges vs PKF’s Reyes

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will file charges against former Philippine Karatedo Federation (PKF) secretary general Raymond Lee Reyes for malversation of funds and falsification of documents.

Last December, PKF athletes have filed a complaint against Reyes for allegedly short-changing them. The PSC has allocated a training allowance of $1,800 to each of the 12 athletes and two coaches who went to Germany last July 20 to August 9 to prepare for the Malaysia SEA Games. The group alleged that Reyes only gave them $470 each but were asked to sign receipts stating that $1,800 was disbursed to each member of the delegation.

Although the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) is still conducting investigation on the matter, PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez said they would now file a criminal case against Reyes.

“Based on the findings of the PSC task force, their (PKF) liquidation is more than enough evidence to file charges against them,” said Fernandez.

In the investigation conducted by the PSC task force led by its executive director and lawyer Sannah Frivaldo, it was learned that the PKF contingent did not follow the itine­rary approved by the PSC. The group went to Netherlands and Belgium when Germany is the only approved destination in the itinerary. The PSC-approved accommodation budget of $85 per person was not also followed. Instead of staying in individual rooms, the athletes were housed together in one room during the training camp.

“They didn’t expect the athletes would talk about this matter. Our lawyers will still determine where the case will be filed. The statement of the NBI will be just supporting documents,” added Fernandez.

The PSC sent a copy of their findings to PKF president Joey Romasanta and to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Romasanta, which is also the first vice-president of the POC, said the case against Reyes is just plain harassment.

“It is more of a power grabbing because they are pressuring me. They want somebody to get inside the PKF board.”