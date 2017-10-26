PSC to hand incentives to winning athletes

Medalists in the 5th Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) and 9th ASEAN Para Games will receive their cash incentives from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) today at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City.

Advertisements

PSC chairman William Ramirez will personally distribute the cash incentives to the national athletes who’ve won medals in the said international tournaments.

Under Republic Act 10699 or the National and Coaches Sports Incentives Act, a gold medal winner in an Asian-level event will get P2 million while P1 million and P400,000 will be given to silver and bronze medalists, respectively.

Jiu jitsu fighters Margarita Ochoa and Annie Ramirez won one gold each in the quadrennial AIMAG held last September in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan where the country also bagged 14 silver and 14 bronze medals.

Silver medalists were weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, sprinter Eric Cray, cue artist Chezka Centeno, bowler Kenneth Chua, jiu-jitsu specialists Gian Taylor Dee and Marc Lim, muaythai fighter Philip Delarmino, poomsae bets Rodolfo Reyes and Jocel Lyn Ninobla.

Bronze medallist were taekwondo jins Kirstie Elaine Alora, Francis Agojo, Kristopher Uy, wrestlers Jefferson Manatad and Alvin Lobreguito, weightlifter Kristel Macrohon, cue artist Carlo Biado, kurash grappler Al Rolan Llamas, chess grandmaster Janelle Frayna, and FIDE master Shania Mae Mendoza and the dancesport tandem of Gerald Jamili and Cherry Parcon.

Meanwhile, differently-abled athletes who’ve won gold medal in the ASEAN Para Games will receive P150,000, while the silver and bronze medalists will get P75,000 and P30,000, respectively.

The 115-man Para Games contingent won a total of 20 gold, 20 silver and 29 bronze medals for a fifth place finish in the 11-nation meet held last month in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

JEAN RUSSEL V. DAVID