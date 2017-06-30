PSC to harness sports to promote peace

Citing sports as powerful tool in promoting peace, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) said it would continue to hold various editions of the Mindanao Friendship Games and Children’s Games.

The inaugural edition of the Children’s Game was held in Davao City in May, which was ironically launched on the same day that the Marawi siege erupted.

Despite the situation, PSC chairman William Ramirez said the event was a success with more than 1,000 participants from different parts of the region.

The next editions of the Children’s Games will be held in Benguet and Iligan in July, and in Baguio City in August.

According to Ramirez, the Mindanao Friendship Games will visit war-ravaged areas in Mindanao to show the power of sport as a uniting factor that transcend religion, tribal, affiliation, belief and stature in live.

“It’s an endeavor which is very timely given the present challenges we face as a nation. It has been positively received and seriously considered by Malacañang Palace as a viable and strategic component in government’s peace efforts,” stressed Ramirez.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has lauded the Philippines’ initiative.

“UNESCO cited the Philippines as one of the first to implement a project which meets two of three major policy areas of the Kazan Action Plan which is hoped to be passed by sports ministers in the 6th International Conference of Ministers and Senior Officials Responsible for Physical Education and Sport in Kazan, Russia in July,” Ramirez said.