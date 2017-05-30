PSC lends hand to ailing Olympian Lariba

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) has pledged financial assistance to Ian Lariba, the country’s first table tennis Olympian.

PSC commissioner Charles Raymund Maxey said that the PSC board has allotted P375,000 financial assistance for Lariba.

“We initially approved P150,000 for Ian Lariba but we raised this to P375 thousand during our board meeting yesterday (Monday),” said Maxey.

An alumna of De La Salle University (DLSU), Lariba was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, which her family announced late Monday night.

According to the official statement of DLSU Office of Sports Development (OSD), the 22-year old table tennis star will undergo treatment this week.

Maxey mentioned that he learned about Lariba’s condition during the meeting and the PSC board immediately took action on it.

“I was even trying to text her and know her condition. I initially learned she was suffering from dengue but it was more severe than what I was expecting,” added Maxey.

The La Salle community and the family of Lariba asked for blood donation for the 2016 University Athletic Association of the Philippines Athlete of the Year. La Salle athletes took to social media the need for blood donors for Lariba.

A native of Cagayan de Oro, Lariba had won numerous awards in her collegiate career. She was Rookie of the Year in Season 74 and bagged the Most Valuable Player plum thrice (Seasons 75, 77, 79).

She was also the first Filipino table netter to represent the Philippines in Summer Olympics after winning in the Asian Olympic Games Qualification Tournament in Hong Kong.

“She needs all the help she can get at these trying times,” said Maxey.

Assistance can be sent through DLSU-OSD bank accounts: BDO (870-007-459) and UCPB (104120046272).