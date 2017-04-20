PSC mulls Palaro-Batang Pinoy merger

After this year’s Palarong Pambansa in Antique, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), under Chairman William ‘Butch’ Ramirez, is considering the possibility of merging the Department of Education’s Palaro and PSC’s Batang Pinoy to save money.

Ramirez announced this in a news conference on Thursday at the Hotel Benilde in Manila where the PSC detailed its various missions and programs for the next five years.

“After the Palarong Pambansa, we will talk with the Department of Education for a possible unification of the Batang Pinoy and the Palarong Pambansa so that we can all save money,” said Ramirez.

The 2017 Palarong Pambansa will begin on Sunday in San Jose de Buenavista, Antique. The PSC gave Antique a P10 million cash assistance for the staging of the event.

“The rigorous training schedules of the student athletes and the competition itself coincide with their school activities,” added Ramirez. “We are willing to support DepEd and listen to them.”

Also, Ramirez said the Batang Pinoy this year will start the three-leg series on July 9 to 15 in Misamis Occidental for the Mindanao leg, while the Visayas leg will be held on September 10 to 16 in Dumaguete City and the Luzon leg will be held in Vigan on October 22 to 28.

The details of the 2018 national finals will be announced soon.

Ramirez added that the Philippine National Games (PNG) would be having only one national championship set on December 3 to 9 in Cebu City. The PNG used to have three qualifying legs since its revival in 2011.