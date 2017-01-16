PSC relaunches PH Sports Institute

The Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) was relaunched on Monday at the Multi-Purpose Arena in PhilSports Complex, Pasig City. The PSI aims to improve the performance of Philippine athletes in international competitions through scientific training.

“The strength of the nation depends on the strength of the community. It is not too late if we start today but we must think about the future, our children,” Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “ Butch” Ramirez said.

“Our President has a really good take off for Philippine Sports onward to Olympics,” Ramirez added.

According to Ramirez, in order for the PSI to mature, it needed five years to roll out its program and projects.

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte did not attend the event but sent the Secretary of the Cabinet Leoncio Evasco as his representative.

“[The government will] decisively invest in engaging our youth especially the poor in productive activities if we want them to stay away from drugs and others bad activities,” said Evasco during his keynote speech.

He said that PSI would promote excellence in sports education for the advancement of sporting culture, peace, human development, and national pride.

“PSI will have a grassroots orientation in line with the President’s direction toward grassroots change.”

“Sports cannot be treated as a luxury neither sports is only for the elite. Its contribution in personal improvement and human being cannot be under estimated. And the poor and the marginalized should feel, experienced and served just like the rest of us,” he added.

Meanwhile, Philippine Olympic Committee President Jose Cojuangco pledged his full support to Ramirez.

“We, in the POC, are ready to help and give our full support to this campaign. Let us forget our differences because the star here is our athletes and the Philippines,” said Cojuangco.