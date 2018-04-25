PSC to give P5M incentive to PNG winners

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) will award a P5M cash incentive to the local government unit (LGU) that will win the overall title in the 2018 Philippine National Games (PNG) that will be held from May 19 to 25 in Cebu.

PSC Chairman William Ramirez said that the second, third, fourth and fifth placers will also receive P4M, P3M, P2M and P1M, respectively.

“We will give the money to the champion LGU. But they have to use it on their sports programs. It will encourage them to send their best athletes,” Ramirez told reporters on Wednesday in a news conference at the PSC office. “The PSC will also donate equipment to the host province.”

Among the 22 sports featured in the PNG are archery, arnis, athletics, badminton, boxing, chess, cycling, dancesport, judo, karatedo, sepak takraw, softball, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis triathlon, weightlifting, volleyball, beach volleyball, gymnastics and rugby football.

A total of 8,500 athletes will compete in the tournament.