PSC’s Ramirez tells PSI coordinators to ‘shape up or ship out’

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez warned the newly signed Philippine Sports Institute (PSI) regional coordinators to perform their duties or better leave their posts after six months.

“If you do not perform your duties, we will remove you from your position,” said Ramirez during the contract signings with 40 regional coordinators.

According to PSI national training director Mark Velasco, the coordinators are not employed as regular employees of PSI but volunteers who will only receive honorariums. Each coordinator will be evaluated every month.

The coordinators also went through the seminars and workshops where their responsibilities in shaping the future of the athletes in the country’s premiere grassroots development program was discussed.

“Initially, they should know the plans and the program for the young kids. The job of the coordinators is very crucial because they are the one who will identify the talents available in the provinces,” said Velasco in an interview with The Manila Times.

Velasco added that under the PSI, the local government units should work hand in hand with the institute to execute its athletic program in their respective areas.

“This will be a combined effort from the lowest ranks to the national government. President [Rodrigo] Duterte personally requested to revive the program to target kids who have the potential to bring honor to the country,” he added.

Among notable athletes who also signed their contract, as consultants were 1996 Atlanta Olympics silver medallist Mansueto “Onyok” Velasco and former track star Elma Muros.

“We need to improve. We need to see progress. That’s why we are seeking your help to have a smooth implementation of our grassroots program. We need to discover the next elite athletes from the younger ones,” said Ramirez.