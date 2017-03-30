PSC’s Ramirez wants partnership with private sector

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez urged various sports coordinators in the National Capital Region to seek assistance from the private sector in implementing their sports development plans.

Ramirez said the PSC could only do so much in terms of financial support and partnering with the private sectors will be the key to make those plans successful.

“We are willing to help. You ask money but you must first lay down your plans. But the PSC don’t have enormous amount of money to fund all the projects, that’s why I’m asking you to ask private individuals or companies to help you in your programs,” said Ramirez in a phone interview.

“In areas where support is very much needed, they can knock the doors of private sectors and ask for assistance, in return of publicity of showing goodwill to sport,” he added.

Ramirez went to Cebu, Davao, Naga, Batangas, Baguio and Metro Manila under the PSC Caravan to empower the systematic groundwork for its grassroots programs.

The caravan also aims to reactivate the Executive Order No. 63 or the creation of National, Provincial, City, Municipal and Barangay Physical Fitness and Sports Development Council, as well as EO No. 64 on the adoption of the National Policy and Program of Sports for All, which was issued on March 1, 1993, under President Fidel V. Ramos.

“Sports can really unite the community. And it can be a way of a forged partnership between the public and private sector. And the PSC is really willing to help. Just tell us what you need and we will do our best to assist you,” he ended.