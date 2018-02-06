PSE 2017 profit jumps 18% to P825M

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) said its net income in 2017 rose 18 percent to P825 million from P702 million in the previous year as increased trading activity boosted revenues.

In a statement, PSE said operating revenues last year increased by 10 percent to P1.63 billion helped by stronger market data income and the gain from the sale of its Tektite office in Pasig City.

The Exchange in April 2017 sold its Ortigas financial offices to Philippine Realty Holdings Corp. for P257 million. It is moving to a new building in Bonifacio Global City in Taguig, with the transfer set on February 19, 2018.

For 2017, average daily turnover increased by more than 3 percent to P8.06 billion from P7.81 billion in 2016, while subscription fees and market data income grew by 26 percent with more investors using its online trading service.

However, operating income fell 3 percent on lower listing-related income from initial public offerings. In 2017, only four companies successfully conducted a public listing — Wilcon Depot, Inc., Cebu Landmasters, Inc., Chelsea Logistics Holdings Corp., and Eagle Cement Corp.

“The Exchange’s successful execution of its major initiatives in 2017 resulted in this positive financial performance of the Company. The new products and services that were introduced provided more mechanisms for capital raising and supported our thrust of expanding the retail investor base,” PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Monzon said.

In 2017, the PSE raised $370 million from three follow-on offerings (FOO) using the new dollar-denominated facility of the Exchange, while new rules for the listing of Public-Private Partnership Projects were also launched.

In December, the guidelines for short selling were submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for their approval.

“With our stock rights offering proceeding within schedule, we hope to finally get the exemptive relief from the SEC for our acquisition of PDS (Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp.). The consolidation of the equities and fixed income markets will result in a bigger and more efficient capital markets for the country,” Monzon said.

The bourse is targeting March 2018 as the official issuance of its FOO that will allow the company to raise at least P3 billion to fund its acquisition of PDS.

The issuance is also undertaken to reduce the brokers’ ownership to the 20 percent limit mandated by the SEC under the Securities Regulation Code. The SEC has already approved both PSE’s registration statement filing and listing application for this offering, which has been scheduled for February 26 to March 2, 2018.

“We continue to pursue other initiatives for this year including the introduction of the name-on- central depository program, launch of the short selling facility, creation of new indices and the launch of structured warrants and derivative products. Discussions with the SEC are on-going on many of these programs to ensure that we are able to provide the most suitable model for the Philippine market,” Monzon said.