PSE adds 10 stocks to sectoral indices

TEN listed firms will be included in the Philippine market’s sectoral indices starting September 11, the Philippine Stock Exchange announced on Friday.

The financial index will see the inclusion of Medco Holdings, Inc., replacing Philippine Business Bank.

In industrials, Cemex Holdings Philippines, Inc. and Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. will be included, while Da Vinci Capital Holdings, Inc. will be dropped.

Meantime, ATN Holdings, Inc. and Lodestar Investment Holdings Corporation will replace Filinvest Development Corp. and Prime Orion Philippines, Inc. in the holding firms index.

In property, new entrants will be Arthaland Corp., Crown Equities, Inc., and MRC Allied Corp. while in the services index, Apollo Global Capital, Inc., Golden Haven Memorial Park, Inc. and Harbor Star Shipping Services, Inc. will be coming in while DFNN, Inc. and ISM Communications Corp. will be dropped.

Meanwhile, three stocks will be removed from the mining and oil index, namely Abra Mining and Industrial Corp., Atlas Consolidated Mining and Development Corp. and Manila Mining Corp.

“All listed issues were reviewed to see how they performed against the index criteria,” PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Ramon Monzon said.

“The result we have is a reflection of how the listed companies fared during the review period. Those that qualified for index inclusion are the stocks that best represent our market indices,” he added.