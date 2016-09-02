PSE bats for 1-M stock market investors

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is aiming to grow stock market accounts to a million in the next few years through an intensified stock market campaign.

The PSE will hold weekly stock market seminars starting this month on investing in the stock market.

“It is our dream to see more than a million stock market investors over the next few years. We hope that through our market education campaign here in Manila and the rest of the country, we can increase financial awareness among Filipinos and in turn, help sustain the economic growth we are now enjoying,” PSE President and Chief Executive Officer Hans B. Sicat said.

“There are a lot of opportunities in the stock market that our countrymen are missing out on only because they have wrong perceptions or they lack information on how to invest in the stock market. As the economy continues its growth path, we need to provide more venues for everyone to learn more about saving and investing,” he added.

The PSE will conduct stock market seminars on Tuesdays from 10:00 am to 12 p.m. at the PSE Tektite Office in Ortigas, Pasig City.

This is a part of PSE’s market education campaign, which aims to expand the network of stock market investors in the country.

According to PSE data, total stock market accounts reached 712,549 in 2015, up 11.2 percent from 640,665 in 2014. Online trading accounts surged by 36 percent to 236,669 in the same comparable period.

The PSE said it has conducted more stock market webinars this year, and will cover technical and fundamental analysis in upcoming webinars.