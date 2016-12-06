PSE Bull Run online registration now open

The Philippine Stock Exchange Inc. (PSE) opened the online registration for the 13th PSE Bull Run in January next year.

The PSE Bull Run, a race that seeks to raise awareness that one’s physical wellness should also go hand-in-hand with financial well-being, is set for January 22, 2017 at 4 a.m. in Fort Bonifacio Global City in Taguig. Interested participants can register online at www.runrio.com.

The PSE said the Bull Run is targeted at a bigger audience this year as it promotes the importance of being fit both physically and financially.

“As our economy continues its upward path, we know that the rigors and demands in our companies and communities will continue to grow as well. The PSE Bull Run presents an opportunity for all of us to have a healthy work-life balance,” PSE President and CEO Hans B. Sicat said in a statement.

Registrants can choose their slots in any of the three running categories: 21 kilometers (km) with a P950 registration/entry fee, 10 km for P750, and 5 km for P650.

The PSE said the registration fee across all categories is inclusive of the race bib, d-tag, official singlet, certificate, and a finisher’s shirt. Participants in the 21-km run will also be given a finisher’s medal.

“We call on running enthusiasts to register now for the PSE Bull Run. Let us all start 2017 by getting physically prepared and be fit to invest,” Sicat said.