PSE to elect new chief

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) will elect a new president during its upcoming annual stockholders’ meeting next month, the PSE announced over the weekend.

Incumbent PSE President and CEO Hans Sicat is set to step down after rendering six years in service. Sicat was named president and CEO of the PSE in January 2011.

Nominated to replace Sicat is PSE Independent Director Ramon Monzon, who also heads the PSE audit committee.

“The PSE has been fortunate to have Mr. Sicat lead the organization for the past years. The Exchange has accomplished many major milestones under his leadership as president of the PSE, including recognition in both local and global scene for the various products, services and programs the company introduced during this period,” Chairman Jose Pardo said in a statement on Friday.

In response, Sicat said: I am truly honored and extremely grateful to have been given the opportunity to head the PSE in the past six years. I look forward to reaching new milestones in the coming year.

Monzon, on the other hand, has served the PSE as an independent director since May 2015 and also serves as director of the Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corporation and its subsidiaries. He is a certified public accountant and was a former partner at Sycip Gorres and Velayo Company.

He has 30 years of experience as a chairman, president, and director in other companies in the fields of finance, media, transport and the tourism industry.