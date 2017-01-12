PSE-listed Del Monte Foods CEO resigns

THE chief executive officer (CEO) and director of US fruit canner Del Monte Foods Inc. (DMFI) has recently resigned to pursue other opportunities, DMFI parent Del Monte Pacific Limited (DMPL) said on Wednesday.

DMPL, which is listed on both the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX), said in a disclosure to the PSE that DMFI CEO and director Nils Lommerin has resigned, effective January 9.

“Mr. Lommerin has resigned to pursue other opportunities,” DMPL said.

DMPL said David Meyers will replace Lommerin as DMFI’s interim CEO and chief operating officer.

Meyers is currently the executive vice president and chief administrative officer of DMFI, and has 35 years of experience in consumer packaged goods companies. Meyers was an executive vice president and chief financial officer of Del Monte Corp., the original owner of DMFI’s Del Monte consumer food business.

Fruit canner DMPL owns the leading Del Monte brand across food and beverage categories in the Philippines, Asia, the Middle East and the US, as well as in India via joint venture firm FieldFresh Foods with one of India’s largest conglomerates, Bharti Enterprises.