PSE again named best bourse in Southeast Asia

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) has been named anew as the best stock exchange in Southeast Asia in 2017 by an institutional investment magazine, the fourth time it garnered the award in the last five years.

The PSE said the award would be conferred by investment magazine Alpha Southeast Asia during the Marquee Awards to be held on February 13 this year in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“The Philippine Stock Exchange stands apart given its continuing investments in its internal systems to facilitate the upside potential the country now represents after years in the shadow of its neighbors,” Alpha said.

The Marquee Awards cited the technology advancements of the PSE alongside product launches and investment literacy initiatives.

“The upside for PSE remains high as it has the strongest potential for growth in 2018 given the solid economic fundamentals of the country as the global economic outlook improves and investors return to what is increasingly known as the safest haven in Asia with improving investments prospects for foreign and institutional investors,” the magazine said.

Meanwhile, PSE President Ramon Monzon said this accomplishment would have not been possible without the help of the exchange’s staff and the support of regulators and other stakeholders.

“We will continue to do our best to fulfill our vision of becoming a world-class exchange,” Monzon said.

The bellwether PSE index ended the first trading week of the year recording three successive record highs. In intraday trade Friday, the main index breached the 8,800 level before losing some steam to close at 8,770, a record finish.

ANGELICA BALLESTEROS