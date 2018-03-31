PSE needs to decide on PDS takeover bid

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) will now have to decide on whether to pursue a bid to take over Philippine Dealing System Holdings, Inc. (PDS) after failing to meet regulatory ownership thresholds.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday said that a PSE follow-on offering aimed at raising funds for the PDS purchase did not achieve a complementary goal of reducing brokerage firms’ ownership of the bourse to 20 percent.

The P2.9-billion offering for 11.5 million shares lowered this to just 21.71 percent, the regulator said.

“When the PSE first initiated its plan to acquire PDS in 2013, it was aware that, to gain ownership and control of PDS, it would have to comply with the ownership limitations imposed by the SRC (Securities Regulation Code),” the SEC said in a statement.

“Five years later, the PSE remains non-compliant with the 20 percent industry ownership limit,” it added.

Bringing down participants’ ownership in PSE is part of the latter’s efforts in acquiring the Philippine Dealing System Holdings, Inc. (PDS) and is also essential in securing exemptive relief from the SEC.

“It is [now]PSE in the exercise of its business judgment who will make the decision whether or not to continue with its plan to comply with requirements for the acquisition of PDS,” SEC Chairperson Teresita Herbosa said in a text message to The Manila Times.

The bourse had no comment as of press time but PSE President Ramon Monzon indicated last week that they were not keen on engaging in a bidding war with state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines, which also wants to take control of PDS.

PSE’s share purchase agreements with several PDS shareholders will expire today, March 31 and Monzon has said that the bourse could choose not to seek an extension.

“We could [ask for an extension]if we wanted to but we don’t think that’s the right thing to do,” Monzon said. “What is the extension for? What will change?”

The PSE wants to purchase the operator of the country’s fixed-income bourse in line with a vision to unify the country’s capital markets.

It has offered a price of P320 per share and its acquisition plans, worth more than P2 billion, have already been cleared by the Philippine Competition Commission.

Land Bank, which has dangled a much higher price of P360 apiece, has found an ally in Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd who has criticized the PSE for taking too long to complete the takeover.