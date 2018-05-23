PSE partners with Oxford Business Group

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) and Oxford Business Group (OBG) are collaborating on a report that will seek to show how rating agency Fitch’s assessment of the Philippines’ investment status has made a favorable impact on the local capital market.

The publication, entitled “The Report: The Philippines 2018,” will summarize the local bourse’s efforts at introducing new products and services to further boost investor interest.

“Obtaining investment grade rating has opened up a lot of doors for the country, and we at the exchange have directly felt its effects,” PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

“I am delighted that we will have the opportunity to navigate Oxford Business Group’s readers through these exciting changes and highlight others that are fast approaching,” he added.

“Key initiatives set for analysis include moves to enable investors to hedge via the exchange’s short-selling program and plans to launch a real estate investment trust market,” OBG said in a statement.

The report will also delve into investment opportunities brought about by the country’s infrastructure projects.

“Other topics to be analyzed include the anticipated shift at the PSE towards derivative products, which will support the exchange’s bid to become more competitive on the regional stage,” it added.

Field research conducted by OBG’s analysts for almost 12 months will be summarized in the report while PSE will contribute in writing the chapter on capital markets.

Among the key figures who will be asked to give their inputs to the report are President Rodrigo Duterte; Carlos Dominguez, secretary, Department of Finance; Nestor A. Espenilla, Jr, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Governor; Jin Liqun, President, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank; Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala, Chairman and CEO, Ayala Corporation; and Tony Fernandes, Global CEO, Air Asia.

The report will be published in print and online together with the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Makati Business Club, and Management Association of the Philippines. Professional firms P&A Grant Thornton and Villaraza & Angangco will also contribute their expertise.

OBG is an international research and consultancy firm operating in more than 30 countries coming from Asia, Africa, Middle East, and Americas.

TYRONE JASPER C. PIAD