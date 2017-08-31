PSE sells Pasig office to PhilRealty for P257M

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) on Wednesday said it sold its Pasig City office units and parking slots to Philippine Realty and Holdings Corp. for P257 million.

“The company and PhilRealty signed today [Wednesday] Deeds of Absolute Sale whereby the company sold to PhilRealty the company’s office units and parking slots at the Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Ortigas Center, Pasig City for a total purchase price of P257,178,350.00,” the exchange said in a disclosure.

“The parties likewise entered into a lease agreement to allow the company to occupy the office units,” it added.

PhilRealty was the developer of the Tektite Building, which houses PSE Pasig branch.

The sale was in line with PSE’s plan to consolidate trading floors and brokers’ offices to a new property in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City after striking a deal with Fort Bonifacio Development Corp. to buy more than P805.3 million worth of office space in the upscale district.

The PSE trading floor is currently at the Ayala Tower One in Makati City.