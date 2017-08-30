PSE sells Pasig office units for P257M

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) announced on Wednesday that it has sold its Pasig City office units and parking slots to Philippine Realty and Holdings Corp. for P257 million.

“The company and PhilRealty signed today [Wednesday] Deeds of Absolute Sale whereby the company sold to PhilRealty the company’s office units and parking slots at the Philippine Stock Exchange Centre, Ortigas Center, Pasig City for a total purchase price of P257,178,350.00,” the bourse said in a disclosure.

“The parties likewise entered into a lease agreement to allow the Company to occupy the office units,” it added.

PhilRealty is the developer of the Tektite Building, which houses PSE’s branch in Pasig City.

The sale was in line with the bourse’s plan to bring all its trading floors and brokers’ office to a new property in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City after striking a deal with Fort Bonifacio Development Corp. to buy more than P805.3 million worth of office space in the area in 2015.

To date, the PSE handles stock trading operations in Ayala Tower One in Makati City. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS