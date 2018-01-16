PSE signs deal to buy San Miguel stake in PDS

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) is increasing its stake in Philippine Dealing System Holding Corp., (PDSHC) the operator of the country’ fixed income bourse, with the acquisition of a 4-percent interest owned by San Miguel Corp.

The exchange said it signed a share purchase agreement with the Ramon Ang-led conglomerate last Friday for the purchase of 250,000 shares for P80 million.

“With the signing of the aforementioned share purchase agreement, the company now owns a total of 61.03% of PDSHC,” the PSE said in an initial disclosure.

The deal will have to be cleared by the Securities and Exchange Commission, which has still to approve the PSE’s plan to merge the country’s equities and fixed income bourses.

The PSE last year entered into a series of purchase agreements with several institutions, including the Bankers Association of the Philippines and the Investment House Association of the Philippines, that allowed it to take a majority stake in PDSHC.

“This transaction is envisioned to facilitate further growth in the local capital markets by introducing efficiencies in the trading and back office systems of both the equities and fixed income markets, among others,” the exchange said in a subsequent disclosure.

“It is aimed at creating a better environment for the introduction of more products and services for the various market stakeholders, as well as the implementation of improvements in risk management processes,” it added.

The planned merger has already been cleared by the Philippine Competition Commission.

“From a corporate standpoint, maintaining the business operations of both the PSE and PDSHC while reducing operational costs through synergies can result in greater business scalability and profitability,” the bourse said.

“As the two companies have highly similar and integrated functions, there should be synergies that could be realized particularly from an infrastructure standpoint, particularly on the technology side,” it added.

”For the market, the single exchange setup helps achieve efficiencies, reduce risks, and facilitate the development of new products.”