PSE suspends trading

THE Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) suspended trading operations today, Tuesday, amid heavy rains.



“There will be no trading and clearing and settlement at the PSE/SCCP [Securities Clearing Corp. of the Philippines] today, September 12, due to suspension of bank clearing,” the local bourse announced on its official Facebook page.



Several other agencies, including government offices in Metro Manila, announced suspensions amid heavy floods and rains brought about by two Tropical Depression “Maring” and Typhoon “Lannie.” ANGELICA BALLESTEROS