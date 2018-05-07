PSE upbeat on IPOs, PDS takeover

The Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) remains hopeful that at least eight initial public offerings will be conducted in 2018 despite the year’s being nearly half over.

“We targeted eight, Unfortunately, up to May, wala pa rin (there have been none yet),” PSE President Ramon Monzon told reporters at the sidelines of the bourse’s annual stockholders’ meeting on Saturday.

“Hindi kami nawawalan ng pag-asa (We have not lost hope),” he said, adding that this extends to the bourse’s bid to take control of Philippine Dealing System Holdings Corp. (PDS Group).

Just two firms have filed initial public offering (IPO) applications with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC): listed Del Monte Pacific Ltd.’s wholly-owned unit Del Monte Philippines, Inc. (DMPI) and construction and property developer DM Wenceslao, Inc. Regulators have yet to issue approvals.

DMPI is looking to offer a total of 559,464,000 shares at a maximum of P29.88 apiece, with the procceds to be used to repay existing debt obligations as well as fund general corporate purposes.

BDO Capital and Investments Corp. has been tapped as the issue manager, sole global coordinator and sole bookrunner.

DM Wenceslao, meanwhile, is making another IPO attempt after deferring a planned listing in 2015.

The developer wants to offer as much as 679.2 million shares priced P22.9 apiece with an overallotment option of up to 101.87 million shares. Proceeds will be used for project development, land acquisition and other corporate purposes.

BPI Capital and Investments Corp. and Maybank Kim Eng Securities Pte. Ltd. have been named joint global coordinators and bookrunners.

With regard to the PDS purchase, Monzon said the PSE remained interested despite reports that it was dropping its bid given a challenge from state-owned Land Bank of the Philippines.

“We’ve always been interested in unifying the fixed-income exchange with the equities exchange. That’s always been our interest and also to have that equity depositary for our risk management objectives,” he said.

The PSE declined to renew share purchase agreements inked with a majority of PDS’ shareholders after it failed to clear regulatory hurdles. Monzon said only one had indicated interest in a renewal.

Landbank, however, has also met with minimal success as just one PDS shareholder indicated a willingness to sell. The state-owned bank has been forced to issue fresh invitations for offers to sell.

Monzon said the PSE had followed up with the SEC regarding the revocation of dormant brokers’ certificates of registration, which would bring broker ownership of the bourse to below 20 percent — a requirement for approval of the PDS buyout.

He also acknowledged receipt of Landbank’s offer to purchase the PSE’s existing 21-percent stake in PDS.

“I’m not saying we will accept their offer and I’m not saying we will not accept their offer, but I’m just saying we will clarify their offer, clarify some of the provisions that they have,” he added.