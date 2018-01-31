PSEi down 1.64%; joins global sell-off

The stock market fell by over 2 percent in intraday trade on Tuesday but clawed back some of the losses as the day ended, tracking declines on Wall Street and the region.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi), which slumped to as low as 8,838.69 — down 2.43 percent from Monday’s latest all-time high of 9,058.72 — closed 148.14 points or 1.64 percent lower at 8,910.48.

The wider All Shares, meanwhile, dropped 1.49 percent or 78.36 points to close at 5,194.64.

“Obviously the bears were able to win out today,” Philstocks Financial, Inc. research head Justino Calaycay Jr. said.

“What aggravated the situation was a number of bad news such as the government debt and the possible trade war between US and EU … other markets also reacted the same day,” he added.

The Bureau of the Treasury reported on Monday that the national government’s outstanding debt rose to P6.65 trillion in 2017, nearly P600 billion higher compared to the previous year.

The European Union, meanwhile, threatened to react “swiftly and appropriately” if US President Donald Trump followed through with a threat to start a trade war over “very unfair” practices.

Asian markets fell on Monday following declines on Wall Street and analysts said that investors had turned cautious over upcoming earnings results and the outcome of this week’s US Federal Reserve meeting — the last to be chaired by Janet Yellen.

“We were just moving alongside with the other peers in the region,” Calaycay said.

He expressed optimism that the local stock market would resume tracking new highs.

“It’s quite a normal market. We might see an upside tomorrow (today) particularly discounting the month-end window-dressing. This is just temporary,” he said.

A Regina Capital Development Corp. analyst also pointed to window-dressing as having factored in Tuesday’s fall.

“This was also part of the window-dressing move as some funds sold out of overpriced issues and switched to others,” the analyst said.

All sub-indices settled in the red, led by property that fell by 1.85 percent.

More than 2.38 billion issues valued at P10 billion were traded.

Losers led winners, 151 to 58, while 55 issues remained unchanged.