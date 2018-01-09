PSEi back at 8,800 level in early trading

SHARE prices climbed anew to the 8,800 level in early trading Tuesday, with investors continuing to show optimism in the economy following the implementation of a tax reform law.

As of 12:44 p.m. the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) had added 1.14 percent or 99.58 points to hit 8,844.70. The broader All Shares was up 0.82 percent or 41.48 points to 5,107.25.

“People are already factoring in the Train (Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion) [law]… And foreign investors are already coming in,” BDO Capital and Investments Corp. President Eduardo Francisco said.

“I think [the market movement is due to]the optimism on the economy,” he added.

The Train Act, which took effect at the start of 2018, is expected to generate billions in revenues to fund the government’s “Build Build Build” infrastructure program.

A second package is expected to be approved early this year. The Finance department expects both packages to generate a total of P969.2 billion by 2022.

All sub-indices, meanwhile, were up in morning trading with holding firms gaining the most by 1.61 percent. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS