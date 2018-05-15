PSEi back at 7800 as market cheers rate hike

PHILIPPINE shares returned to the 7,800 level on Tuesday as investors continued to cheer the central bank’s rate increase last week.

At the midday break, the bellwether index was up 1.47 percent or 114.19 points at 7,866.30. The broader All Shares was up 1.16 percent or 54.48 points at 4,763.63.

Timson Securities, Inc. equity trader Jervin de Celis said the increase in key policy rates helped sustain market optimism.

Last Thursday, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) hiked the benchmark interest rate for the first time in four years after Philippine inflation peaked to its highest level this year.

“Although the rate hike wouldn’t do much to counter the rising inflation, the recent move by the BSP, which a lot of people think is long overdue, lured back investors to buy our index stocks at low prices,” De Celis said.

“While inflation is still seen to accelerate, the rate increase just showed that the BSP is ready to intervene when macroeconomic factors are somewhat getting out of hand,” he added.

Among the index sectors, only industrials declined by a marginal 0.12 percent. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS