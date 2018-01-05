PSEi breaches 8,800

THE stock market broke past 8,800 on Friday and appeared set for a third successive record close to end the first trading week of 2018.

As of 1:56 p.m., the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) was up 112.88 points to 8,852.71. The wider All Shares grew by 0.98 percent or 49.36 points to 5,109.11.

Philstocks Financial, Inc. research head Justino Calaycay Jr. said investors’ confidence was up due to the lack of negative news from abroad and the recent enactment of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion law.

“A lot of hopes have been in the ‘Build Build Build’ rollout and … I think investors are just right now putting that valuation portion aside for the moment and we’re just looking at the good things — the new hope that the new year brings to everyone,” Calaycay said.

“So there’s a general flow of optimism globally and we’re just participating in that process,” he added.ANGELICA BALLESTEROS