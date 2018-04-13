PSEi bucks Syria fears, returns to 8,000 territory

THE stock market bucked a regional decline to return to the 8,000 level on Thursday, with analysts pointing to the possibility of further gains ahead.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) rose by 1.25 percent or 99.14 points to end at 8,043.07. The broader All Shares grew 0.94 percent or 45.11 points to finish at 4,858.82.

“Technical factors likely drove the rally as the PSEi appears to have formed a bottom around the 7,920 level,” China Bank Securities Corp. research director Garie Ouano said.

“This is supported by news … on the widening fiscal deficit, which should help buoy first quarter gross domestic product figures,” he added.

The Treasury bureau reported on Wednesday that the government incurred a P61.7-billion deficit in February, up from P23.7 billion a year earlier. The Budget department also announced that state spending had jumped by 15.5 percent in January, driven by pay hikes for uniformed personnel and outlays for the “Build Build Build” program.

Investors ignored concerns about a US-Russia stand-off over Syria, which triggered declines in other Asian markets on Thursday.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday threatened to launch missile strikes following a deadly chemical attack on civilians, defying warnings from Syrian ally Russia.

In a separate comment, Timson Securities, Inc. trader Jervin de Celis said foreign investors returned to the local market following news that US consumer prices had dropped for the first time 10 months.

“While core inflation still rose, this drop in consumer prices due to the decline in the cost of gasoline may prompt the US Federal Reserve to reconsider their aggressive plans to raise interest rates this year. This economic news … probably urged foreign investors to buy local stocks at bargain prices today despite the slump in our neighboring markets,” De Celis said.

Eagle Equities, Inc. President Joseph Roxas, meanwhile, said local investors resumed bargain-hunting following a long weekend.

All sectors were in the green on Thursday, with mining and oil gaining the most at 3.25 percent.

More than 1.45 billion shares valued at P5.9 billion changed hands.

Winners outnumbered losers, 108 to 94, while 45 issues remained unchanged.