PSEi dips on investor caution

Share prices slipped on Wednesday as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of today’s release of first quarter gross domestic product (GDP) performance and the results of a central bank monetary policy meeting.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) fell by 0.29 percent or 22.30 points to close at 7, 555.27 while the wider all shares also dipped by 8.84 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 4, 620.49.

“Investors probably decided to lighten ahead of tomorrow’s (Thursday) GDP release and the BSP’s (Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas) policy decision,” China Bank Securities Corp. research director Garie Ouano said.

IB Gimenez Securities research head Joylin Telagen said investors were cautious as shown by the “thin” trading results.

“I don’t expect much movement until the important data are released tomorrow, the [first quarter]GDP and BSP meeting,” she said.

“This will determine the market direction over the next few weeks,” Telagen added.

Sectoral results were mixed with industrials, mining and oil, and property the only gainers.

More than 1.2 billion shares valued at P4.96 billion changed hands.

Losers outnumbered winners, 113 to 73, while 59 issues remained unchanged.