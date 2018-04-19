PSEi dips to 7500 level on net foreign selling

PHILIPPINE shares were lower in early trading on Thursday as net foreign selling dragged the bellwether index down to the 7,500 level.

As of 10:51 am, the Philippine Stock Exchange index was down 193.93 points or 2.49 percent at 7,599.20, after earlier dropping by as much as 2.9 percent.

The broader All Shares was down 90.59 points of 1.92 percent at 4,630.53.

“It was due to net foreign selling. Technically, indicators aren’t really strong also,” Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said.

All sectoral indices were in the red, led by properties which retreated 2.97 percent. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS