PSEi down anew; lack of leads cited

The stock market dropped for a fifth straight session on Tuesday with analysts pointing to the lack of fresh leads to spur investors.

The bellwether Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) dipped 0.16 percent or 11.85 points to close at 7,646.20 while the wider All Shares shed 0.22 percent or 10.27 points to end at 4,652.46.

“[This is] likely due to a lack of positive foreseeable catalysts,” China Bank Securities Corp. research director Garie Ouano said.

“Additionally, the peso continues to be weak and global oil prices are also on the uptrend, indicating that inflation will continue to be a concern,” he added.

The peso hit a nearly 12-year low of P52.46:$1 on Monday, weighed down by fears of accelerated US interest rate hikes and other global concerns.

“The market continued to go on consolidation with a downward bias as there are no market moving news and the US 10-year Treasury yields elevated to highest levels. This has made the peso weaker,” Diversified Securities, Inc. equity trader Aniceto Pangan noted.

IB Gimenez Securities, Inc. research head Joylin Telagen, meanwhile, said: “I think the PSEi will be in a consolidation phase and possible downside over this lean season until ghost month. Investors are looking for catalysts to move forward and they can’t have any at the moment,” she added.

Except for industrials, all sectoral indices recorded losses with mining and oil down the most by 1.59 percent.

More than 1.07 billion issues valued at P4.78 billion changed hands.

Decliners beat advancers, 110 to 78, while 45 issues were unchanged.