PSEi down anew on trade war concerns

The stock market fell anew on Monday, briefly entering the 7,800 level, over continued worries over a possible trade war between the United States and China.

After falling to as low as 7,834.11 in morning trade, the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) slightly recovered to end the day down 0.48 percent or 38.42 points at 7,932.38

The wider All Shares, meanwhile, decreased 0.57 percent or 27.49 points to close at 4,796.67.

“Local equities extended their losses after US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum that could impose up to $60 billion in additional tariffs on imports from China,” Papa Securities Corp. deputy research head Arabelle Maghirang noted.

“This comes after Beijing said it could respond to US tariffs on Chinese steel by imposing duties on up to $3 billion of imports from the US,” she added.

“Today’s turnover ebbed from Friday’s P8.6 billion to P6.3 billion. Players may have executed their trades last week ahead of the shortened Easter trading.”

Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said investors were also repositioning their portfolios before the end of a shortened trading week.

“Philippine markets continued to slide after the Trump administration announced [a]25 percent tariff on approximately $50 billion of imports from China over the weekend,” he said.

“Also, funds are winding down their portfolio as part of their window dressing ahead of the long weekend,” he added.

Limlingan said that to safeguard against volatility, many investors were cashing in on previous gains “to perhaps

protect their funds’ net asset values.”

Philippine markets will be closed on Maundy Thursday and Good Friday.

Only the industrial sector recovered from losses at the end of the day, rising by 0.35 percent.

More than 1.74 billion issues valued at P6.3 billion changed hands.

Losers led winners, 138 to 65, while 41 issues remained unchanged.