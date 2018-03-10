PSEi down for 2nd day

The stock market bucked a regional surge to post a fresh decline on Friday, with analysts pointing to a lack positive news.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) dipped 0.11 percent or 9.34 points to close at 8,372.51. The wider All Shares dropped 0.25 percent or 12.69 points to end at 5,052.79.

“Philippine markets still finished in the red as the broader market lacked a stronger catalyst today,” Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan said.

“Other news kept the market rather flat to down,” he said, referring to US President Donald Trump’s approval of steep tariffs on aluminum and steel imports.

Trump on Thursday announced levies of 25 percent and 10 percent, respectively, on imported steel and aluminum but said these would not initially apply to Canada and Mexico. Close partners would also be allowed to negotiate exemptions.

The move drew sharp protests but investors also noted softened rhetoric from Washington, which gave markets a boost.

What drove the day’s regional gains, however, was the announcement that Trump would be meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a historic summit in May, with Seoul up 1.1 percent and Tokyo adding 0.5 percent.

In Manila, the industrial and property sectors were the only gainers while other counters slipped.

More than 2.57 billion issues valued at P6.57 billion changed hands.

Winners led losers, 125 to 82, while 54 issues remained unchanged.