PSEi down slightly on investor caution

LOCAL shares dipped on Monday as investors remained cautious over upcoming monetary policy meetings.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) lost 2.61 points or 0.03 percent to close at 8,238.54 while the wider All Shares dropped 0.68 percent or 33.70 points to finish at 4,948.80.

“I think investors are just being cautious ahead of FOMC meeting,” IB Gimenez Securities, Inc. research head Joylin Telagen said, referring to the March 20-21 gathering of the US Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee.

The stock market, she added, “will likely consolidate at this level until the Federal Reserve makes its monetary policy stance and such which will determine market direction over the next trading days.”

The US central bank is expected to announce its first interest rate hike for the year on Wednesday, US time, and investors will be looking out for indications regarding the extent and timing of further tightening.

Locally, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ policymaking Monetary Board will also meet on Thursday, with analysts mixed about the prospects of a rate increase.

Eagle Equities, Inc. research head Chris Mangun, meanwhile, said the market rebounded from a much steeper fall earlier in the day.

“Investors bought blue chips like Ayala Land, Inc., BDO Unibank, Inc., and SM Investments Corp. at the close which caused recovery at the close,” he added.

The PSEi, which rose to as high as 8,240.13 in early trade, hit an intraday low of 8,169 just before the noon break.

Shares of Ayala Land finished 1.22 percent higher, adding P0.50 to P41.50 apiece, while BDO rose by 1.64 percent or P2.40 to P149 per. SM Investments gained 0.37 percent or P3.50 to finish at P940.50.

Sectoral results were mixed with holding firms and financials the only gainers, up 0.06 percent and 0.50 percent, respectively.

More than 5 billion issues valued at P8.48 billion changed hands.

Losers led winners, 168 to 62, while 37 issues were unchanged.