PSEi drops to 8,000 on rate hike worries

Investors ‘playing safe’ ahead of Fed, Monetary Board meetings

The stock market plummeted to the 8,000 level on Tuesday as investors remained cautious over upcoming US Federal Reserve and Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) policy meetings.

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi), which fell to as low as 8,015.49 in the afternoon and never went higher than its 8,180.25 opening, ended the day down 175.94 points or 2.14 percent at 8,059.60.

The result was just shy of marking a 1,000-point decline since January 29, 2018’s record close of 9,058.62.

The wider All Shares, meanwhile, also plunged by 2.03 percent or 100.31 points to 4,848.49.

“There are a lot of risks emanating from overseas. We’re waiting for the Federal Reserve’s decision [on the pace of interest rate hikes]and subsequently the BSP so investors are playing safe,” First Grade Finance, Inc. Managing Director Astro del Castillo said.

The Fed is expected to announce its first interest rate hike for the year on Wednesday, US time, and investors will be looking out for indications regarding the extent and timing of further tightening.

Locally, the BSP’s policymaking Monetary Board will also meet on Thursday, with analysts mixed about the prospects of a rate increase.

Papa Securities Corp. equity trader Gabriel Perez said that all eyes were on the results of the Federal Open Market Committee and Monetary Board meetings.

“We may see some let-up after the BSP sets policy direction,” Perez said.

Analysts also pointed to a 7.23-percent drop for Ayala Corp. as contributing to the market’s plunge. Mitsubishi Corp. was reported to have sold 6.2 million shares in the conglomerate at a discount. Ayala ended the day down P73 to P937 apiece.

Decliners for the day included Jollibee Foods Corp., which fell by 4.03 percent or P12 to P286 per share, SM Prime Holdings, Inc (down 2.03 percent or P0.70 to P33.80) and two of the country’s largest banks, BDO Unibank, Inc. (-2.68 percent or P4 to P145) and Metropolitan Bank and Trust Co. (-2.80 percent or P2.45 to P85.10).

All sectors ended in the red, led by services that was down 2.79 percent.

More than five billion shares valued P18.5 billion changed hands.

Losers led winners, 176 to 53, while 37 issues remained unchanged.