PSEi falls ahead of holiday break

INVESTORS chose to cash in on Friday ahead of a long weekend with the benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) dropping by 0.95 percent or 76.50 points to close at 7,945.66.

The broader All Shares, meanwhile, dropped 0.74 percent or 35.95 points to end at 4,828.50.

IB Gimenez Securities, Inc. research head Joylin Telagen said Philippine markets likely brushed off gains on Wall

Street and instead chose to take profits ahead of a three-day break.

“The investors’ risk-off sentiment … was due to a long holiday break,” she said.

Philippine markets will be closed on Monday, April 9, in observance of Araw ng Kagitingan.

Eagle Equities, Inc. President Joseph Roxas said that apart from the profit-taking, factors that had weighed on the index included Boracay island’s looming six-month closure, a pick-up in March inflation and the central bank’s unchanged policy stance.

Inflation accelerated to 4.3 percent last month on account of higher prices in food, beverage, tobacco, and utility prices. The result, which breached the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ 2.0-4.0 percent target for the year, raised pressures on monetary authorities to finally start hiking key interest rates.

“Investors had probably taken profits in anticipation of the long weekend, more so that the index has been following in the footsteps of the US markets recently. This is exacerbated by concerns on local inflation and uncertainty on the BSP’s policy response,” Papa Securities Corp. trader Gio Perez said.

“We now look forward to … when markets in the US once again open and the result of their trading session on Monday,” he added.

Sectoral results were mixed with the services and mining and oil sectors the only gainers for the day, up 0.40 percent and 0.62 percent, respectively.

Volume turnover reached 2.37 billion shares valued at P7.58 billion.

Decliners beat advancers, 130 to 80, while 40 issues were unchanged.