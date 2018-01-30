PSEi falls back to 8800, tracking Wall St

PHILIPPINE shares retreated on Tuesday, falling back to the 8,800 level as sentiment floundered following the declines on Wall Street and Asian markets.

At the noon break, the bellwether index was down 217.84 points or 2.40 percent at 8,840.78. The wider All Shares dropped 107.62 points or 2.04 percent to 5,165.38.

An analyst at Regina Capital Development Corp. said Philippine shares were dragged by their global counterparts, particularly Wall Street, which was battered by the biggest sell-off in four months.

“Some Asian stocks have started retreating from record peaks this morning after a selloff in Apple shares knocked Wall Street, while the dollar found support as US bond yields climbed to near four-year highs,” the analyst added.

On the Philippine Stock Exchange, all sectoral indices were in the red led by services, down 2.99 percent.

Among the most-actively traded issues, Globe Telecom, Inc. led the losers, falling P82 or 4.32 percent to P1,817 per share, followed by Henry Sy’s SM Prime Holdings, Inc. and SM Investments Corp. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS