PSEi flirts with 8,500, hits new all-time high

The stock market soared to new heights on Tuesday as investors cheered the government’s announcement of the liberation of Marawi City, ending the day at a fresh record just short of the 8,500 level.

The Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi), which gained 0.59 percent or 49.80 points to close at 8,497.77, actually broke past 8,500 for the first time to hit an intraday high of 8,586.73.

The broader All Shares grew 0.37 percent or 18.02 points to close at 4,956.13.

Analysts said investors chose to cash in before trading ended, pulling the bellwether PSEi back down into 8,400 territory.

“The market [rise]was triggered by … [news on]Marawi …it is already liberated,” Summit Securities, Inc. President Harry Liu said in phone interview.

“The US [market]is also up, everything, even the OFW (overseas Filipino worker) remittances increased. This created the momentum,” he added.

“Tomorrow it may go up higher because the market is resilient with positive news.”

President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday declared Marawi “liberated” after government troops killed two key leaders of militants who had tried to take over the city.

A military spokesperson said the rehabilitation of Marawi could now begin even as other officials said the five-month battle to clear the city was not yet over as stragglers remained.

Regina Capital Development Corp. said that besides the liberation of Marawi City, market optimism was boosted by the spillover of positive sentiment from the US market and anticipation of strong third quarter earnings.

For the market “to move even higher,” IB Gimenez Securities research head Joylin Telagen said “earnings should be really strong enough to justify it [or]else, downside risk, the index might move back to 8,200.”

Sub-indices were mixed on Tuesday with holding firms and services the only gainers.

Nearly 1.8 billion shares valued at P11.76 billion were traded.

Losers led winners, 121 to 88, while 42 issues were unchanged.