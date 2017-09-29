PSEi up as investors rebalance portfolios

SHARE prices on the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) firmed in early trade Friday as investors resumed their buying binge on third quarter window-dressing activity.

The bellwether PSE index was up 84.48 points or 1.04 percent at 8,240.52 at the midday break while the broader All Shares climbed 36.84 points or 0.77 percent to 4,855.09.

“Participants continue to lock in profits….following the bourse’s brief stint above the 8,300 mark,” brokerage firm Regina Capital Development Corp. said.

“Most of the third quarter window-dressing is caused by SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) and Ayala Corp. (AC) being aggressively bought as the two constitute around 20 percent of the index,” it added.

Shares of conglomerate SMIC rose 3.26 percent or P28.50 to P902 apiece while AC climbed 1.54 percent or P15 to P989 per share.

Most sectoral indices were higher except the Mining and Oil sector, which slipped by 0.34 percent.

ANGELICA BALLESTEROS