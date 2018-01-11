PSEi down at midday on continued profit-taking

CONTINUED profit-taking dragged the Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) back to the 8,700 level in early trading on Thursday following a run of record highs.

At noon break, the benchmark PSEi was down 154.08 points or 1.73 percent at 8,766.21. The broader All Shares was also in the red, down 63.26 points or 1.23 percent at 5,080.91.

“People are taking profit after the index went up too fast,” BDO Capital and Investments Corp. President Ed Francisco said.

Since the start of 2018, the index had gained nearly 400 points on optimism for the economy.

Of the sectoral indices, only the mining and oil index was up in early trade, gaining 26.58 points or 0.22 percent. ANGELICA BALLESTEROS